Kalamazoo Christian continues winning ways Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

KALAMAZOO — There seems to be no stopping the Kalamazoo Christian girls golf team.

The Comets won their sixth consecutive Lakeland-KVA Jamboree, which was played at Eastern Hills Tuesday, as they attempt to defend their conference champions.

Kalamazoo Christian shot a team score of 183 on Tuesday, which was five strokes better than runner-up Kalamazoo Hackett, which finished with a 188. Dowagiac moved up to finish third with a 192.

Cassopolis finished seventh (232), Berrien Springs (291) and Brandywine (317).

Defending conference medalist Jordyn Bonnema continued her stranglehold on the top spot as she shot 39 to edge the Chieftains’ Rebecca Guernsey, who shot a 40. Guernsey is the only other player to earn outright medalist honors at a jamboree this season. Bonnema and KJ Walters, of Hackett, have twice shared medalist honors.

Besides Guernsey, Dowagiac had two players crack the top 10. Jaden Kusch and Carlee Spagnoli both shot 50 to tie for 10th.

Cassopolis was led by Nola Hawkins, who shot 52. Alli Low led the Bocats with a round of 71, while Brianna Hernandez paced the Shamrocks with a score of 69.

The Rangers will host the next Lakeland-KVA Jamboree at Diamond Lake Golf Course Thursday.