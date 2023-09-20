James Martin Published 7:31 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Dec. 17, 1926-Aug. 24, 2023

James Roland Martin, 96, of Dowagiac, MI, passed away Thursday Aug. 24, 2023, his residence in Dowagiac, MI. He was born Dec. 17, 1926, in Mishawaka, IN to Anthony J. & Pauline (Pendl) Martin.

On Nov. 23, 1947, in Dowagiac, MI he married Margaret Eleanor Struble. She survives along with a son, Kevin (Melissa) Martin of Niles, MI; 5 grandchildren, Dane (Katherine) Martin of Murrells Inlet, SC, Katie (Daniel Lewin) Martin-Browne of Durham, NC, Dr. Gaby Martin of San Francisco, CA, Lexie martin-Browne, Mady (Michael Tahmasian) Martin both of Chicago, IL and 1 great-grandson, Gabriel Lewin of Durham, NC. Additional survivors include a special niece, Renee Hauser of Offenburg, Germany, his sister, Paula Connell of Niles, MI and a former daughter-in-law, Rev. Dr. Jennie Browne of Lansing, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Rev Gregory Martin, and 2 siblings, Phyllis Griffin and Burnell (Bunny) Martin.

James was employed as a cabinet maker, was a member of the China Marine Association and he enjoyed woodworking. He was a USMC veteran serving during W.W.II & Korea.

A joint celebration of life service for James Roland Martin and his wife Margaret Eleanor Martin will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at the First United methodist Church, 326 North Lowe Street, Dowagiac, MI 49047. Pastor Chris Momany and Rev. Dr. Jennie Browne will render the service.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cass District Library.