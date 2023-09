Herbert has a goal and five assists in Eddies’ win Published 2:22 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Grayson Herbert had a goal and five assists as host Edwardsburg blanked Berrien Springs 10-0 in non-conference soccer Tuesday night.

Owen Kertes had a pair of goals for the Eddies, who improved to 4-5 on the season. Also scoring for Edwardsburg were Annon Billingsley, Dane Bryant, Dion Sohkadze, Daniel Carfil, Caiden Leer, Ayden Billingsley and Maverick Gates.

Annon Billingsley and Tre Willard picked up assists.