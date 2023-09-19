Daily Data: Tuesday, Sept. 19

10:12 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Scott Novak

GOLF

Wolverine Conference Jamboree

At Orchard Hills Country Club

Medalist

Citori Kosmerick, Sturgis; Ayla Jaeger, Plainwell – 40

 

Team Scores

Sturgis 180, Vicksburg 181, Edwardsburg 197, Plainwell 198, Paw Paw 198, Otsego 210, Niles 219, Three Rivers DNF

 

Top 10 Finishers

Citori Kosmerick (S) 40, Ayla Jaeger (PL) 40, Brooklyn Ringler (V) 41, Vivian Tomas (ED) 41, Valerie Hamilton (V) 46, Peyton Smith (V) 46, Madison Webb (S) 46, Chloe Baker (ED) 47, Hannah Falkenstein (S) 47, Anessa Jaeger (PL) 47, Aspen Hyska (S) 47

 

Additional Edwardsburg Finishers

Jada Gaideski 54, Sydney Herring 55, Victoria Pulling 57, Grace Peak 72

 

Niles Finishers

Baylee Davis 52, Chloe Roden 53, Emma Williams 56, Amelia Rodgers 58, Brooke Baber 62, Emily Peterson 62

 

COLLEGE SOCCER

LAKE MICHIGAN COLLEGE 3, ST. CLAIR COUNTY 0

At Benton Harbor

Halftime Score

Lake Michigan 1, St. Clair County 0

 

First Half

LMC – Eleah Hedstrom

 

Second Half

LMC – Kailie Yarbrough (Taylor Macias assist)

LMC – Hedstrom (Angelica Goitia assist)

 

Shots on Goal

St. Clair County 7

Lake Michigan 7

 

Saves

St. Clair County 4 (Bella Marsh)

Lake Michigan 7 (Brooke McDonald)

Records: St. Clair County 4-5, 1-5 MCCAA; Lake Michigan 3-6-1, 3-5-1 MCCAA

 

SCHOOLCRAFT 1, LAKE MICHIGAN 0

At Livonia

Halftime Score

Schoolcraft 1, Lake Michigan 0

 

First Half

SC – Samantha Guciardo (Victoria Kebbe assist)

 

Shots On Goal

Lake Michigan 5

Schoolcraft 9

 

Saves

Lake Michigan 8 (Brooke McDonald)

Schoolcraft 5 (Jami Martindale)

Records: Lake Michigan 3-7-1, 3-6-1 MCCAA; Schoolcraft 8-3, 5-1 MCCAA

 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

(Divisions with local teams only)

LP Division 2 Girls

1 Grand Rapids Christian

2 Otsego

3 East Grand Rapids

4 Goodrich

5 Zeeland East

6 St Joseph

7 DeWitt

8 Frankenmuth

9 St Johns

10 Spring Lake

11 Ludington

12 Holland Christian

13 Freeland

14 Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

15 Alma

Honorable mention: Petoskey, Croswell-Lexington

 

LP Division 3 Boys

1 Traverse City St Francis

2 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

3 Pewamo-Westphalia

4 Reed City

5 Clare

6 Central Montcalm

7 Hanover-Horton

8 Jackson Lumen Christi

9 Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

10 Hart

11 Bath

12 St Louis

13 Buchanan

14 Midland Bullock Creek

15 Ithaca

 

LP Division 4 Boys

1 Johannesburg-Lewiston

2 Mason County Eastern

3 Hillsdale Academy

4 Holland Calvary

5 Three Oaks River Valley

6 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

7 Maple City Glen Lake

8 Saugatuck

9 Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

10 Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

11 Harbor Springs

12 Frankfort

13 Lutheran Westland

14 Petoskey St Michael

15 Marine City Cardinal Mooney

Honorable mention Breckenridge, East Jackson

 

