Daily Data: Tuesday, Sept. 19
Published 10:12 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023
GOLF
Wolverine Conference Jamboree
At Orchard Hills Country Club
Medalist
Citori Kosmerick, Sturgis; Ayla Jaeger, Plainwell – 40
Team Scores
Sturgis 180, Vicksburg 181, Edwardsburg 197, Plainwell 198, Paw Paw 198, Otsego 210, Niles 219, Three Rivers DNF
Top 10 Finishers
Citori Kosmerick (S) 40, Ayla Jaeger (PL) 40, Brooklyn Ringler (V) 41, Vivian Tomas (ED) 41, Valerie Hamilton (V) 46, Peyton Smith (V) 46, Madison Webb (S) 46, Chloe Baker (ED) 47, Hannah Falkenstein (S) 47, Anessa Jaeger (PL) 47, Aspen Hyska (S) 47
Additional Edwardsburg Finishers
Jada Gaideski 54, Sydney Herring 55, Victoria Pulling 57, Grace Peak 72
Niles Finishers
Baylee Davis 52, Chloe Roden 53, Emma Williams 56, Amelia Rodgers 58, Brooke Baber 62, Emily Peterson 62
COLLEGE SOCCER
LAKE MICHIGAN COLLEGE 3, ST. CLAIR COUNTY 0
At Benton Harbor
Halftime Score
Lake Michigan 1, St. Clair County 0
First Half
LMC – Eleah Hedstrom
Second Half
LMC – Kailie Yarbrough (Taylor Macias assist)
LMC – Hedstrom (Angelica Goitia assist)
Shots on Goal
St. Clair County 7
Lake Michigan 7
Saves
St. Clair County 4 (Bella Marsh)
Lake Michigan 7 (Brooke McDonald)
Records: St. Clair County 4-5, 1-5 MCCAA; Lake Michigan 3-6-1, 3-5-1 MCCAA
SCHOOLCRAFT 1, LAKE MICHIGAN 0
At Livonia
Halftime Score
Schoolcraft 1, Lake Michigan 0
First Half
SC – Samantha Guciardo (Victoria Kebbe assist)
Shots On Goal
Lake Michigan 5
Schoolcraft 9
Saves
Lake Michigan 8 (Brooke McDonald)
Schoolcraft 5 (Jami Martindale)
Records: Lake Michigan 3-7-1, 3-6-1 MCCAA; Schoolcraft 8-3, 5-1 MCCAA
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
(Divisions with local teams only)
LP Division 2 Girls
1 Grand Rapids Christian
2 Otsego
3 East Grand Rapids
4 Goodrich
5 Zeeland East
6 St Joseph
7 DeWitt
8 Frankenmuth
9 St Johns
10 Spring Lake
11 Ludington
12 Holland Christian
13 Freeland
14 Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
15 Alma
Honorable mention: Petoskey, Croswell-Lexington
LP Division 3 Boys
1 Traverse City St Francis
2 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
3 Pewamo-Westphalia
4 Reed City
5 Clare
6 Central Montcalm
7 Hanover-Horton
8 Jackson Lumen Christi
9 Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
10 Hart
11 Bath
12 St Louis
13 Buchanan
14 Midland Bullock Creek
15 Ithaca
LP Division 4 Boys
1 Johannesburg-Lewiston
2 Mason County Eastern
3 Hillsdale Academy
4 Holland Calvary
5 Three Oaks River Valley
6 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
7 Maple City Glen Lake
8 Saugatuck
9 Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
10 Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
11 Harbor Springs
12 Frankfort
13 Lutheran Westland
14 Petoskey St Michael
15 Marine City Cardinal Mooney
Honorable mention Breckenridge, East Jackson