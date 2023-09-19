51st Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicks off next week Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

NILES — A fall tradition returns to Niles next week.

The Four Flags Apple Festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Apple Festival grounds, located at the corner of Lake and 17th streets. With the theme “Apple Festival In Lights”, the 51st annual four-day event will ring in the fall season with all kinds of entertainment, activities and treats. Wristbands are $30.

“There’s a free apple for every guest and we have our apple products,” said Apple Festival Marketing Director Jenna VanderVelden. “If it’s apple, we likely have it. It’s a good way to start the beginning of fall.”

VanderVelden has been attending the event since she was a child, when her family was part of the volunteer group. Now a volunteer herself, VanderVelden said it is the festival’s family atmosphere that keeps her coming back year after year.

We have such a wonderful, spirited group of volunteers that do this out of the goodness of their hearts,” she said. “You become super close, you make friends, family. We do work throughout the year – it’s a 12-month operation, so you just become really close and then festival weekend makes it all worth it.”

The annual Apple Festival Youth Parade takes place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 23. The one-mile parade starts at Eastside Park and ends at the Apple Festival Grounds.

The annual Apple Festival Grande Parade takes place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. The parade route is roughly two miles long, beginning downtown before going up Main Street, across Broadway Street and down 15th Street before ending at Niles High School.

VanderVelden said that parade participation is free and anyone can join. Animals are allowed in the parade, but animal handlers must pick up after the animals. Applications can be found at fourflagsapplefestival.org and will be taken up to the day of the parade.

The full festival schedule includes:

Thursday, Sept. 28

3 to 9 p.m. — Apple Products Tent opens

3 to 10 p.m. — Concessions open

4 p.m. — Carnival rides and games open

4 to 10 — Submissions open for “Biggest Apple” contest, location: Apple Festival Building

5 to 7 p.m. — Submissions open for scarecrow contest, location: front of Apple House

Friday, Sept. 29

3 p.m. — Carnival rides and games open

3 to 10 p.m. — Apple Products Tent open

3 to 10 p.m. — Concessions open

3 to 7 p.m. — Apple giveaway, location: south of Admin Building

4 p.m. — Niles City and Niles Township Fire Department demonstrations, location: Fireman’s Tent

5 p.m. — Judging “Biggest Apple” contest, location: Apple Festival Building

5 to 7 p.m. — Final deadline for scarecrow contest, location: front of Apple House

5 p.m. to close — Huntly Baptist Puppet Shows, with shows and giveaways on the hour, location: Concession Area

6 to 10 p.m. — Craft beer and wine tent, location: Next to entertainment tent

7:30 p.m. — Free concert with Elvis, Tom Jones and Garth Brooks tribute artists, location: Entertainment Tent

Saturday, Sept. 30

8 to 11 a.m. — Pancake breakfast hosted by AMVETS, location: Semco Energy Tent

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Apple Products Tent open

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. — Concessions open

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Arts and crafts fair

10 a.m. to close — Huntly Baptist Puppet Shows, with shows and giveaways on the hour, location: Concession Area

10:25 and 11 a.m. — Annual train station apple giveaway, location: Niles Historical Train Station

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Apple giveaway, location: south of Admin Building

11 a.m. — Carnival rides and games open

1:30 p.m. — Grand Parade, which runs through downtown Niles

3 p.m. — Niles City and Niles Township Fire Department demonstrations, location: Fireman’s Tent

3 to 10 p.m. — Craft beer and wine tent, location: south of Entertainment Tent

3:30 to 5 p.m. — Old fashion log sawing contest

6 to 9 p.m. — YMCA senior citizens dance, location: Niles Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St.

7:30 p.m. — Free concert with The 1985 Band, location: Entertainment Tent

Sunday, Oct.1

8 to 11 a.m. — Pancake breakfast hosted by AMVETS, location: Semco Energy Tent

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Apple Products Tent open

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Concessions open

9:30 a.m. — Scarecrow contest judging

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Arts and crafts fair

11 a.m. — Carnival rides and games open

11 a.m. — Apple seed popping contest, location: Near scarecrow area

11 a.m. — Harold Galbreath “Galley” Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Apple giveaway, location: south of Admin Building

1 p.m. — Niles City and Niles Township Fire Department demonstrations, location: Fireman’s Tent

1 p.m. to close — Huntly Baptist Puppet Shows, with shows and giveaways on the hour, location: Concession Area

3 p.m. — Apple peeling contest, location: Front of administration building

3:30 p.m. — Apple pie eating contest, location: Entertainment tent