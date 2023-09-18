Edwardsburg man gets probation for meth possession Published 10:00 am Monday, September 18, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Edwardsburg man was given a chance to stay out of prison and turn his life around on Swift & Sure probation Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Daniel Allen Sage, 53, of Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to three years probation in the Swift & Sure program, 136 days in jail with credit for 68 days served, completion of the Twin County program and $3,196.

The incident occurred Dec. 4, 2022 in Dowagiac when his car was stopped by police.

Sage apologized for all his criminal activity. “It’s just been a merry go round, I’m tired of this life,” he said. “I’ve cut ties with everyone using drugs, even my sister. I know if I mess up, it will be a longer prison sentence.”

Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman noted that the prosecutor’s office had offered a plea deal of four years in prison which was under the sentencing guidelines which put the minimum at 6 years in prison.

“A cap of four years is a heck of a deal,” the judge said. “You say you’re ready to walk the straight and narrow. You’ve been on the cocaine and meth train for 20 years, why do you expect me to believe your promise?”

Judge Herman warned Sage that if he violates and doesn’t complete the probation programs that he faces an even higher prison sentence. “You need to understand that if you accept the probation, the four year deal is off the table and you could be looking at 11 years if you violate,” he said.