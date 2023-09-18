Edwardsburg man gets jail time for not complying with sex offender registry duties Published 4:00 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Edwardsburg man was sentenced to jail Friday in Cass County Circuit Court for failing to comply with sex offender registry reporting duties.

Mark Luis Rand, 48, of Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with reporting duties and was sentenced to 150 days in jail with credit for no days served as he is on parole. He must pay $1,198 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Jan. 17 in Edwardsburg. He was paroled from prison in April, 2021 after serving prison sentences for 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct from Roscommon County. He was arrested after officials received a tip that he had a Facebook account.

“You need to understand that complying with the sex offender registry is something you have to learn to live with,” the judge said. “If I see you back, don’t expect the bottom end of the guidelines.”

In other sentencings: