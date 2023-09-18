Edwardsburg man gets jail time for not complying with sex offender registry duties
Published 4:00 pm Monday, September 18, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — An Edwardsburg man was sentenced to jail Friday in Cass County Circuit Court for failing to comply with sex offender registry reporting duties.
Mark Luis Rand, 48, of Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with reporting duties and was sentenced to 150 days in jail with credit for no days served as he is on parole. He must pay $1,198 in fines and costs.
The incident occurred Jan. 17 in Edwardsburg. He was paroled from prison in April, 2021 after serving prison sentences for 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct from Roscommon County. He was arrested after officials received a tip that he had a Facebook account.
“You need to understand that complying with the sex offender registry is something you have to learn to live with,” the judge said. “If I see you back, don’t expect the bottom end of the guidelines.”
In other sentencings:
- Tye Justin Dumont, 38, of Buchanan, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a taser and was sentenced to credit for five days served, 18 months probation and $2,088 in fines and costs. The incident occurred May 8, 2022 in Edwardsburg.
- Eric Edwin Heiman, 34, of Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a weapon and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 88 days served. The incident occurred Nov. 4, 2022 in Edwardsburg.
- Heather Lanier Staggs, 35, pleaded guilty to attempted unlawfully driving away of an automobile and was sentenced to credit for 308 days served, $1,548 in fines and costs and $500 restitution. The incident occurred June 18, 2022 in Cass County. Staggs is currently in prison from a St. Joseph County, Mich. conviction.
- Robert Joe Stewart, 34, of Sodus, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for 156 days served and $2,088 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Nov. 24, 2022 in Dowagiac.