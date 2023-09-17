South Bend man injured in Jefferson Township crash Published 6:57 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A South Bend, Indiana man lost control of his vehicle and crashed near the intersection of Dailey Road and M-60 Saturday afternoon according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the single vehicle crash in Jefferson Township at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Witnesses advised deputies that the driver of the vehicle, Colin Dodd, 20, was traveling northbound on M-60 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and ran off the roadway. Deputies are currently investigating the accident, and alcohol may have had to the crash.

Deputies believe Dodd did use his seatbelt.

SMACAS transported Dodd to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The Cassopolis Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the crash scene.