LMC seeks 2024 Spirit of MLK Spotlight nominations Published 5:00 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College is currently seeking Spirit of MLK Spotlight nominations.

The Spirit of MLK Spotlight recognizes individuals and organizations that embody the love and spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood exemplified by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by advancing or promoting social justice in Berrien, Cass, or Van Buren counties.

LMC will recognize an Individual (age 22 or older), a Student or Youth (age 21 and younger), and a Group or Organization during the community-wide MLK Celebration Week Jan. 15-20, 2024. Recipients will be announced during the annual kickoff breakfast on Jan. 15, 2024, in Grand Upton Hall at LMC’s Mendel Center.

Self-nominations are permitted. Multiple nominations are also accepted. All nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

To submit a Spirit of MLK Spotlight nomination, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SpiritofMLK2024. For more information, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/mlk.