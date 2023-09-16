Niles runners place 12th at Spartan Invitational Published 10:05 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

EAST LANSING — A pair of Niles runners placed 12th in their respective races at the Spartan Invitational at Michigan State University Friday.

Niles’ Charlie Drew and Aiden Krueger placed 12th overall in the Girls Bronze and Boys Bronze races, respectively. Drew ran a time of 20:20, while Krueger ran a time of 16:33. The Vikings placed 10th in girl’s race and 20th in the boy’s race.

“We had a great day of running on the MSU golf course on Friday,” said Niles girls cross country Coach Jami Roden. “Before the meet I told the girls to concentrate on individual performances because there were over 30 teams in our race and today was all about them proving to themselves that what you have put into workouts the past two weeks will show up today. Six out of our eight runners had season personal records and a handful had career PRs. Our two freshmen [Claire DevleschHoward and Hailey Martz] have been running exceptionally well and helped our team place 10th out of 31 teams.”

Roden added that the Vikings have never placed this high in East Lansing.

“Placing in the top 10 at the MSU invite is the best that any of our teams in the past have performed,” she said. “Charlie Drew once again led the team with a 20:20 time and was the main reason why we placed so high as a team. She had a season PR and placed 12th out of 290 athletes. She has been struggling the past couple of meets on her second mile split. The coaching staff has been working hard with her and it showed today that she’s coachable and can listen to feedback.”

The Edwardsburg boys cross country team placed eighth in the Bronze race, the girls team finished 24th.

Dane Bailey finished 21st with a time of 16:53. Piper Bryant was 97th in the girl’s race with a time of 23:10.

The Buchanan girls cross country team was eighth in the White race, led by Emma Miller’s 21st-place finish and time of 21:37. The Bucks were ninth in the boy’s race. Britain Philip finished 35th to lead Buchanan with a time of 18:04.

