Miss Buchanan applications now available

Published 9:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Max Harden

BUCHANAN — Applications for the 2024 Miss Buchanan Pageant, to be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 are now available.

Those interested may pick one up at the following locations: 

1) Buchanan High School Office 

2) Facebook Page – Miss Buchanan Inc. 

Applications are due at the first contestant meeting on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Miss Buchanan, Inc. building located at 1825 Bakertown Road, Buchanan, MI 49107. 

 

