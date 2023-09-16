Miss Buchanan applications now available Published 9:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

BUCHANAN — Applications for the 2024 Miss Buchanan Pageant, to be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 are now available.

Those interested may pick one up at the following locations:

1) Buchanan High School Office

2) Facebook Page – Miss Buchanan Inc.

Applications are due at the first contestant meeting on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Miss Buchanan, Inc. building located at 1825 Bakertown Road, Buchanan, MI 49107.