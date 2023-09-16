Berrien runs winning streak against Bobcats to nine games

Published 12:39 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Ryan Haines

NILES — Turnovers plagued the Brandywine Bobcats as they fell to the Berrien Springs Shamrocks 26-12 in Lakeland Conference action on Friday night.

Brandywine’s Brock Dye scored the Bobcats’ only two touchdowns of the game in the first quarter, A 40-yard run and a 62-yard pass reception from Kaiden Reith that gave the Bobcats a 12-6 lead.

“He (Dye) is a great guy,” said Brandywine Coach Justin Kinzie. “The nice thing about Brock is that he is just happy doing a role, no matter what it is. Our goal was to get him involved in the offense more, and he balled out tonight.”

However, the turnover bug for Brandywine (1-3) killed any momentum for the last three quarters.

Leading 6-0, Brandywine fumbled the ball, which the Shamrock’s Micah McFarland returned for a touchdown, and with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter gave Berrien Springs a 12-6. Reith’s pass was picked off by Micah Jarvis.

The ensuing possession for the Shamrocks tied the game on an 11-play, 78-yard drive. From there, Berrien Springs never looked back.

“We are a little thin on varsity players,” Kinzie said. “A lot of those turnovers were really just fatigue. There are just some guys that can’t come off the field.”

Berrien Springs’ (2-2) rushing attack was led by the 1-2 punch of Andru Gonzalez and Calvin White, who outrushed Brandywine as a team. Gonzalez finished with 16 rushes for 137 yards and one touchdown, while White had 15 rushes for 117 yards. Brandywine had 220 rushing yards as a team.

“We knew they [Berrien Springs] were going to run the ball,” Kinzie said. “White is a very strong runner, and we were without our leading defensive lineman [Gavin Schoff] for this game. They have some big guys in the trenches that are fast.”

McFarland capped off his night with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Walter Williams in the second quarter and called his own number on a 3-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Berrien Springs has now won nine straight games versus Brandywine, leading the overall series 31-19. The last time the Bobcats beat the Shamrocks was in 2006.

Brandywine travels to Buchanan (2-2) Friday night. This Lakeland Conference rivalry game has been known to get chippy at times.

“It’s going to be tough and physical game,” Kinzie said. “I think that we are a very disciplined team, and if we can get the turnover bug settled down, we will be in good shape.”

Berrien Springs has next week off as they could not find a non-conference game to fill their schedule. They will have their opportunity against the Bucks at home in two weeks.

More Sports

Niles makes history in rout of Otsego

Buchanan rally comes up short against Tigers

NOVAK: One week into play, and chaos

Roundup: Bobcats win, Vikings fall in league matches

Print Article