Roundup: Bobcats win, Vikings fall in league matches Published 12:05 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

NILES — Host Brandywine opened the Lakeland Conference portion of its volleyball season with a sweep of Berrien Springs Thursday night.

The Bobcats (13-6-1, 1-0 Lakeland) defeated the Shamrocks 25-15, 25-15 and 25-9.

In Wolverine Conference action Thursday night, Niles, who shared the league championship last season with Edwardsburg, was defeated by Otsego.

Brandywine Volleyball

Kallie Solloway helped led the Bobcats to the sweep with seven aces, 11 kills and 10 digs, while Kadence Brumitt finished with 12 kills and 12 digs.

Brandywine also got a team-high 13 digs from Chloe Parker. Ellie Knapp had eight digs and three aces.

Niles Volleyball

Vikings Coach Samantha Zimmerman is still looking for her squad to put all the pieces together after its 26-24, 25-15, 23-25 and 25-20 loss to the Bulldogs.

“We are struggling to put it all together right now. Even as the coach, I have to remember to trust the process. We are improving so much each practice, and it showed in the first half of game one. We came out strong, but then quickly steered away from what was working for us. We have one short practice to regroup before we travel to Portage Northern on Saturday.”

Nyla Hover turned in a solid all-around match with 11 kills, 14 digs and a pair of aces. Bree Lake had a team-high 14 kills, while Amelia Florkowski led the Vikings with 29 digs to go along with a pair of aces.

Kaydence Jacobs had a team-high 15 assists, and also contributed 12 digs. Rylee Grishaber had nine assists and pair of aces. Kendall Gerdes had five kills and four blocks.