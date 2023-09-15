Maxine E. Nelson Published 3:55 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Feb. 7, 1938-Sept. 6, 2023

Maxine Etheline Nelson, 85, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Her life began Feb. 7, 1938, in New York City, New York, the younger of two daughters born to Thomas and Edna Sweeting. She married Haywood Knowles Nelson Nov. 2, 1957, in New York City, New York. After forty-nine years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2005. Maxine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by three sons, Haywood K. Nelson, Jr. of New York City, Gary Nelson of Seattle, Washington; Rosko (Dianna) Motes of New York City; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one sister, Doris Weekes; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and companion, Solomon Luevano. Family and friends will gather Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Maxine will be laid to rest beside her parents and beloved husband in Reames and Norton Cemetery in Cassopolis. The family prefers contributions in memory of Maxine be made to Christ Temple Church, 305 North Second Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com