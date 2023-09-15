Dowagiac’s Carpenter named VP of Operations at DDR Company Published 11:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023

BRISTOL, IND. — DDR Company, LLC, has announced the promotion of Rebecca Carpenter to the position of Vice President of Operations – Controller. With more than 10 years as DDR’s controller, Mrs. Carpenter’s dedication and leadership have been instrumental to the company’s success.

As Vice President of Operations-Controller, Carpenter will lead the operational and managerial oversight in a range of responsibilities that includes evaluating systems, and processes for continuous improvement in the efficiency of all departments within DDR.

DDR has seen tremendous growth in the leadership, organization, and implementation of processes over the past 10 years, and Rebecca has been a major contributor to this success.