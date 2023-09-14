Three arrested in Sister Lakes theft investigation Published 5:18 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

SISTER LAKES — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the theft and sale of property stolen from the communities surrounding the Sister Lakes area in northwest Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office along with K9 Deputy Neera, took Reno Reyna, 26, Jaclyn Smith, 27, and Sammy Reyna, 53, into custody Tuesday, Sept. 12 on charges related to receiving and concealing stolen property. During the course of their investigation, deputies recovered property that had been reported stolen by residents in Cass and Van Buren Counties.

The Michigan State Police and Pokagon Tribal Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the apprehension of these suspects. The investigation is ongoing and individuals who have information related to this case should contact the tip line at 1-800-462-9228 or Cass County Dispatch at (269) 445-1560.