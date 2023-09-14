Roadrunners will have a home meet in December Published 5:46 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The defending Michigan Community College Athletic Association wrestling champion Southwestern Michigan College Roadrunners have released their 2023-24 schedule.

The Roadrunners will once again compete against some strong competition as it prepares to defend the school’s first-ever conference title.

But the bigger news may be that Southwestern Michigan will have a home meet for the first time in more than three decades.

The Roadrunners will host the SMC Duals on Sunday, Dec. 3. The meet will begin at noon.

Southwestern Michigan opens its season in Flint at the Mott Fall Brawl. Among the other highlights are the MCCAA Duals, which the Roadrunners won last season, its first back on the mat in more than 30 years, the MCCAA individual meet, which will decide the league championship, and the Great Lakes District meet, which is the national qualifier.

Unlike last season, Coach Todd Hesson’s squad is a mixture of freshmen and sophomores. The Roadrunners won the conference title with a squad that consisted only of freshmen.

Returning sophomores currently listed on the preseason roster are Adrian Sigurani (Eaton Rapids), Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac), Gabe Livingston Brian Wheatley (Vicksburg), Josh Howard (Loy Norrix), Caeleb Ishmael (Coloma), Kyle Stampfly (Lakshore), Niko Martinez (Paw Paw), Zam Thompson (Lakeshore), Trevor Winkel (South Haven), Hector Garcia (South Bend Riley), Hunter Heath (Brandywine), Amarion Parker (South Bend St. Joseph), Jared Checkley (Decatur), Jaylon Riggins (Jackson), Braxton Garza (South Bend Riley), Luke Guerra (Rockford), Vinning Patierno (PIckney), Cole Alsup (Coloma), Vince Arebalo (Crete, Illinois) and Shane Edwards (Battle Creek Pennfield).

Among the incoming freshmen are Andrew Hartman, of Dowagiac, and Nathan Andrina, of Edwardsburg.