Red Hawks improve to 8-6 with win over Jackson College Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

JACKSON — Visiting Lake Michigan College improved to 8-6 with a Michigan Community College Athletic Association non-conference win over Jackson College Tuesday night.

The Red Hawks defeated Jackson 25-18, 25-17, 17-25 and 25-23.

Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner continues to lead Lake Michigan as she hasd 18 kills and three blocks. Jessica Hand (Marcellus/Howardsville Christian) had six digs while Dowagiac sophomore Riley Stack had two kills a block.

The Red Hawks are back in action Thursday as they host Kellogg Community College in their Western Conference opener.