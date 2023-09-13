Cass County partners host free movie night to celebrate National Recovery Month Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

CASS COUNTY — The entire community is invited to experience some good old-fashioned family fun this month with a free outdoor movie — Sunday, Sept. 24 at the 5 Mile Drive-In in Dowagiac. The first 300 people to arrive will receive $5 concession stand vouchers. Admission is free and limited to the first 150 cars. Details regarding the family-friendly movie can be found on the County’s Facebook Page and website.

“The gates will open at 7 p.m. for people to get parked, get food from the concession stand, take pictures in the photo booth provided by OnBase Productions, and enjoy the evening,” said Sarah Mathews, director of Cass County Friend of the Court. “The movie will start at dusk, which will likely be around 9 p.m.”

In the event of rain, a rain day will be announced on the Cass County Facebook page.

The inaugural event, cosponsored by Cass County Courts, Cass County, Cass County CASA and Woodlands Behavioral Healthcare Network, was planned not only to bring families together in a safe, sober environment, but also to celebrate the hard work being done in treatment and recovery programs.

“National Recovery Month (Recovery Month), which started in 1989, is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible,” said Cass County Chief Judge Carol Bealor.

The Cass County Courts have several treatment court programs in place to assist individuals with their recovery journey including Family Treatment Court, Adult Treatment Court, Mental Health Court, and the Swift & Sure Sanctions Probation Program.

“Participants in each of these programs are provided with intensive case management involving supportive services from a multi-disciplinary team which includes peer support (persons with lived recovery experience) and focuses on each individual’s strengths to develop an individualized treatment plan to promote their long-term sobriety,” Bealor said.

Recognizing the team effort required to successfully overcome addiction, Bealor and her team have made community outreach through programming and events like these a priority in recent years.

“Recovery is a holistic process in which families, caregivers, and service providers play an important role in supporting an individual’s journey of recovery,” the judge said. “With the right support, recovery is possible for every individual facing challenges and it is important as a community to support and recognize this journey since it leads to better outcomes for individuals, their families, and our community.”

Mathews and Bealor encourage the community to come out and enjoy a movie together.

“It is a great opportunity for the community to show their support for the recovery community while enjoying a free family-friendly movie together,” Mathews said. “It is important for the community to embrace and promote family-friendly and sober activities to show recovery is a priority of our community.”