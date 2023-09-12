Knights lead Opossums by a game with two weeks remaining Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

NILES — With two weeks remaining in the Michiana Adult Baseball League season, the undefeated Niles Knights are one game ahead of the South Bend Opossums.

The Knights maintained their one-game advantage with a 9-4 victory over the Midwest Mayhem at Thomas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Opossums kept pace with a 10-4 win over third-place West Michigan Diamond Jaxx on Sunday.

Knights 9, Mayhem 4

Midwest Mayhem got on the board in the top of the second inning after Chase Nichols grounded out, and Danden Solomon hit a sacrifice fly, each scoring one run.

The Mayhem added to their early lead in the top of the third inning after Jake Brentlinger laid down a sacrifice bunt, and the Knights committed an error, to allow another run to score.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Niles took the lead after Tyler Powers grounded out, David Sokolowski singled, Kyle Hernandez tripled and Chad Adkerson singled, each scoring one run.

Sokolowski earned the win for the Knights. He allowed two hits and no runs over three innings, striking out five and walking none. Hernandez led things off on the hill for Niles Knights. The right-handed pitcher allowed one hit and four runs (three earned) over three innings, striking out two and walking three.

Jacob Boes took the loss for the Mayhem. The left-handed pitcher went three and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits, striking out three and walking five.

Niles collected nine hits in the game. Adkerson, Hernandez, and Dan Snyder each collected two hits. Adkerson and Snyder were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in two runs for the Knights. Sokolowski and Adkerson led the team with two bases on balls each.

Logan Pollei, Brentlinger and Thad Solomon each collected one hit for the Mayhem. Brentlinger and Solomon each drove in one run.

Opossum 10, Diamond Jaxx 4

Matt Gray drove in five runs on two hits to lead the Opossums past the Diamond Jaxx

Gray hit a grand slam to left field in the fifth inning, scoring four runs and singled in the fourth inning, scoring one.

South Bend scored six runs in the fifth inning on the way to victory. Zac Gray singled, scoring one run, Gray hit a grand slam to left field and Tom Gray singled, scoring one run.

The Opossums opened the scoring in the third after Jarrod Laymon singled, scoring one run.

Kolton Parnell hit into a fielder’s choice, which helped West Michigan tie the game at one in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the fourth inning, South Bend went back into the lead after Zac Gray singled and Tom Gray grounded out to score a run.

The Diamond Jaxx tied the game in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a single by John Ward and a walk by Todd Demler.

Cody Quier opened the game for South Bend. The starting pitcher allowed three hits and three runs (two earned) over three and one-third innings, striking out three and walking four. Landon Stratford appeared in relief for South Bend Opossums.

Brant Rago stepped on the mound first for West Michigan. The right-handed pitcher allowed five hits and three runs over four innings, striking out three and walking one.

The Opossums tallied 11 hits in the game. Gray went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead South Bend. Laymon collected two hits for the Opossums in four at bats.

Andy Hodge led the Diamond Jaxx with three hits in three at bats. Ward, Parnell and Demler each drove in one run for West Michigan.

Bandits 7, Lightning 4

Buchanan Bandits ousted Midwest Lightning 7-4 on Saturday.

Buchanan got on the board in the first inning after Kevin Gross Jr hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run.

The Lightning jumped into the lead in the top of the third when Alex Becvar singled, scoring one run, and Keeghan Pelley induced Keyontae Jordan to hit into a fielder’s choice, but two runs scored.

Buchanan made the score 4-3 in the bottom of the third after Devin Ott singled, scoring two runs, and Brett Michelin grounded out, scoring one run.

Austin Platz singled, which helped Midwest tie the game at four in the top of the fifth.

The Bandits jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning after Kevin Dey singled, Austin Williams walked, and Gross Jr walked, each scoring one run.

Pelley started on the bump for Buchanan. The right-handed pitcher gave up six hits and three runs (one earned) over four innings, striking out four and walking two. Clay Bixby appeared in relief for Buchanan Bandits. Austin Love was the starter for the Lightning. He gave up four hits and four runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out one and walking three.

Williams led Buchanan with two hits in three at bats. Ott and Gross Jr each drove in two runs for Buchanan Bandits. Pelley led the Bandits with two walks.

Midwest collected 10 hits in the game. Tyler Deming led the Lightning with three hits in four at bats. Platz and Becvar each drove in one run. Billy Mangold and Love each collected multiple hits for Midwest. Midwest

UnionBoyz 12, Coyotes 5

UnionBoyz won big over Southwest Coyotes 12-5 on Sunday.

The Coyotes got on the board in the second inning after Kyle Kerber doubled, scoring two runs. UnionBoyz tied the game in the bottom of the second thanks to a double by Kenneth Britt, and an error. UnionBoyz took the lead, 6-2, in the bottom of the third when Tim Bell drew a walk, scoring one run, Britt singled, scoring two runs, and Ryan Williams doubled, scoring one run.

Southwest scored three runs in the top of the fourth on a home run to left field by Corey Boyd. Judah Zickafoose led things off on the mound for UnionBoyz. The starting pitcher allowed four hits and five runs (three earned) over five innings, striking out eight and walking none. Matt Riedel started the game for the Coyotes. The southpaw gave up seven hits and six runs (five earned) over three innings, striking out six and walking one.

UnionBoyz piled up 12 hits in the game. Britt, Bell, Damon Christopher, and Zickafoose each collected two hits. Allante Coates provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led UnionBoyz with three runs batted in. The outfielder went 1-for-3 on the day. Bell and Zickafoose each stole multiple bases for UnionBoyz, who collecting seven stolen bases for the game.

Riedel, Kerber, Matt Gruelich, and Boyd each collected one hit for the Coyotes. Boyd seized on their opportunities, leading Southwest Coyotes with three runs batted in from the No. 7 spot in the lineup. The third baseman went 1-for-2 on the day.

Reapers 10, Marlins 1

Caleb Smith struck out 10 batters as he led Riverside past the West Michigan Marlins 10-1 on Saturday.

Smith gave up five hits and one run over seven innings while walking two.

The Reapers jumped out to the lead in the bottom of the second inning after Smith singled, scoring two runs, and Eric Pappa doubled, scoring one run. A single by Zack Grishaber extended the Riverside lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the third inning. The Reapers scored five runs on two hits in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ethan Zeiger drew a walk, scoring one run, an error scored one run, Pappa singled, scoring two runs, and Chase Potter doubled, scoring one run.

Blaine King began the game for the Marlins. The starting pitcher surrendered six hits and eight runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking three. The Reapers collected nine hits in the game. Number nine hitter, Pappa showed the depth of the Reapers’ lineup, by leading them with three hits in three at bats. Grishaber collected two hits for Riverside in two at bats.

Number nine hitter, Laymon, led West Michigan with two hits in three at bats. Rick Freske led the team with one run batted in.