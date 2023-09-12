Extreme, Living Colour coming to Silver Creek Event Center Feb. 10. Published 10:23 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

NEW BUFFALO — Extreme, with special guest Living Colour, is coming to the Four Winds Casino’s Silver Creek Event Center Feb. 10, 2024, it was announced Tuesday.

Multi-platinum rockers Extreme are extending their “Thicker Than Blood Tour” for a second United States leg, which will include a stop in New Buffalo.

The second leg of the tour will feature 21 dates with special guest Living Colour.

“We have been absolutely blown away by all of the love and support during the first leg of the Thicker Than Blood Tour,” said Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. “You all have shown up and brought it every night and we could not be more grateful. So, with that, we are excited to announce the second U.S. leg of the ‘Thicker Than Blood Tour’ with special guests Living Colour. Can’t wait to see you out there.”

Formed in 1984 in New York, Living Colour enjoyed huge success in the mid-1980s through the early 1990s with such hits as “Cult of Personality.” The bands mixture of heavy metal, funk, jazz, hip hop, punk and alternative rock caught on world-wide.

Living Colour, led by singer Corey Glover and guitarist Vernon Reid, won four Grammy Awards for “Best Hard Rock Performance” in 1990, 1991 and 1994.

Tickets for general public on sale begin at 10 a.m., Friday. Special advanced artist presale (using code “SIX”), venue presales, official Spotify presale and Blabbermouth.net presale will be available starting noon, Wednesday through 10 a.m., Thursday.

Exclusive VIP packages will also be available to purchase for all dates. All current US dates can be found below. For tickets and additional information, please visit extreme-band.com.