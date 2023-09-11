Marshall records hat trick in Brandywine win; Bucks edged by Titans Published 9:18 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

NILES — Kyler Marshall scored three goals, while Duane Thompson and Pedro Mendoza both had a pair of goals in Brandywine’s 8-2 non-conference soccer victory over visiting New Buffalo Monday night.

Noel Calero had the other goal for Brandywine.

“Our Bobcats played well tonight with our biggest improvement coming on our possession in the midfield,” said Brandywine Coach Caleb Adams. “Robby Dillard came away with three assists, and Kyler Marshall put three goals in the back of the net. The scoring was well distributed throughout the offense.”

Calero, Pedro Mendoza and Emmanuel Mendoza also had assists for the Bobcats, who host defending Lakeland Conference champion Dowagiac in a key match Wednesday.

Buchanan Soccer

Zac Lockman had the lone goal as visiting Michigan Lutheran edged Buchanan 1-0 in non-league soccer.

The Titans’ Augie Barnes stopped a penalty kick with two minutes remaining to secure the victory.

The Bucks are back in action Tuesday as they travel to Berrien Springs for a Lakeland Conference match.