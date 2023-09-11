Lighthouse Chorus to host fundraiser to fight hunger in southwest Michigan Published 1:30 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

NILES — The Michiana Metro Lighthouse Chorus will host its annual Food Bank Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, when it presents “United in Harmony.”

Net proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to several food banks in southwestern Michigan. Last year the Chorus raised nearly $7,000 for area food banks, and they hope to top that number this year.

The evening of entertainment and fundraising will begin at the New Journey United Methodist Church, 302 Cedar Str., Niles. The program will include a variety of family-friendly music that appeals to all ages. General Admission tickets are $15, and admission will be free for children under age 12. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling 269/471-4559, or they can be purchased at the door. Credit cards are accepted. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the evening’s food drive.

The Lighthouse Chorus is a local non-profit men’s a cappella chorus that has performed throughout southwest Michigan and northwest Indiana. The Chorus performs primarily in the four-part harmony of the barbershop style and their repertoire includes everything from Disney theme music to jazz to doo wop. Chorus President Gene Hanover noted that “the Chorus enjoys sharing its love of music with the community and raising money for our local food banks makes it even more special.”

The Chorus is always looking for new members and welcomes any male who loves to sing to visit Chorus practice on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 9 S. 4th St., Niles. More information on the show and the chorus is available at www.lighthousechorus.org.