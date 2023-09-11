Dowagiac police investigating missing pilot, plane Published 6:17 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Authorities in Southwest Michigan are searching for a missing man who was last seen piloting a plane.

At approximately 8:13 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, Dowagiac Police were dispatched to the Dowagiac Municipal Airport for a missing pilot, Richard Martin,82, and Martin’s Sonex Plane; Tail Number N569SX.

The Dowagiac Municipal Airport Manager reported to officers Mr. Martin regularly flies his plane for approximately one t two hours on Sunday mornings. Martin reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m. on Sunday. A family member of Martin’s waited for Martin to return, however, after several hours Martin had not returned.

At this time, Dowagiac Police, with assistance from the Michigan State Police, Federal Aviation Administration, Civil Air Patrol and South Bend Air Traffic Control are still attempting to find leads that may lead to the location of Mr. Martin and his Sonex Plane.

This incident remains under investigation by Dowagiac Police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dowagiac Police Department at (269)-782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at 1-(800)-462-9328.