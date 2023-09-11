Dowagiac native to speak about Dominican Republic montessori school Published 12:24 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac native is coming home next week to share the latest updates on a school she founded.

Sarah Ludwig-Ross will be in Dowagiac next week to share updates on 3 Mariposas Montessori – the nonprofit school she founded in the Dominican Republic almost 14 years ago.

Sarah, a 1992 Dowagiac Union High School graduate who graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in education, spent a semester studying in the Dominican Republic during undergraduate school and fell in love with the Dominican people, culture and climate. After teaching for three years in a Grand Rapids area school, she found herself back in the DR, initially teaching for an American nonprofit school, but then answering the call of her heart to provide a Montessori education to families without the means to pay.

3MM began in a house with one class of preschoolers and has grown to a multi-building campus with 75 students ranging in ages from 1-12. The mission of 3MM is to provide excellent Montessori education to ALL children, regardless of their ethnic or socioeconomic backgrounds. About 2/3 of 3MM’s students are on scholarship and live in the impoverished community in which 3MM is located. The school provides an environment in which children of diverse backgrounds learn and play together, acquiring skills and tools that will give those living in poverty opportunities to live a life different from the one into which they were born.

Sarah will be sharing information and pictures about 3MM from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at the Dowagiac District Library and looks forward to seeing lots of friends and supporters. For more information, or to contact Sarah, please email her at: sarah@3mariposasmontessori.com.