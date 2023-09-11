Berrien County Health Department recognizes Sexual Health Awareness Month, highlights health services Published 9:00 am Monday, September 11, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — In recognition of Sexual Health Awareness Month, the Berrien County Health Department is reminding community members of the many services offered through its Sexual Health Clinic.

The clinic offers accessible, nonjudgmental and supportive services to all community members through in-person and telehealth appointments. It provides a wide variety of services that help prevent and treat sexually transmitted infections and promote overall health

Services through the clinic include:

Wellness exams, including clinical breast, pelvic and testicular exams and pap tests.

Immunizations, including for human papillomavirus.

Sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment.

Rapid HIV testing and counseling.

Pregnancy testing and counseling.

Birth control.

These services are offered at lower rates than other local health care organizations, and most types of insurance are accepted.

“Whether it’s a wellness exam or an infection screening, we encourage all community members to take advantage of these offerings,” Health Officer Guy Miller said. “As a public health department, we have the opportunity to offer these important health services to our community at a lower cost than many other local organizations to make them more accessible.”

Clinic appointments are available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Health Department’s Benton Harbor office, 2149 E. Napier Ave., and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at its Niles office, 1205 N. Front St.

Walk-in services are available at both locations 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and telehealth appointments are available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Regular examinations and testing are the most effective ways to prevent the spread of infection and identify health concerns early on.

Over the past four years, there has been an increase in cases of sexually transmitted infections in Berrien County, particularly chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

“These infections can be easily prevented and treated,” said Rex Cabaltica, county medical director. “No matter your relationship status, it is important to be proactive in caring for your health.

If you suspect you have an STI, have been with a partner who has an STI or have or will soon have a new partner, we strongly encourage you to get tested.”

For more information on BCHD’s Sexual Health Clinic, visit bit.ly/BCHDSexualHealthClinic or call 269.926.7121.