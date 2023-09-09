Vikings win five flight titles on way to invitational crown Published 10:42 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

PAW PAW — The Niles tennis team edged the host Red Wolves to win the Paw Paw Invitational on Saturday.

The Vikings, who defeated Battle Creek Harper Creek 6-2 and Holly 6-2 before splitting with Paw Paw 4-4, finished with 17 points. The Red Wolves had 16 points. Holly finished with nine points and Harper Creek eight points.

Winning flight championships for the Vikings were Aiden Krueger (No. 2 singles), Abner Lozada (No. 3 singles), Wyatt Mitchell and Rylan Custard (No. 2 doubles), Brian Young and Seth Smith (No. 3 doubles) and Ryan Atkins and Shane Hiles (No. 4 doubles).

The Vikings are back on the court Monday as they host Sturgis in a Wolverine Conference match.