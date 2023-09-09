Rangers snap 13-game losing streak with win over Colts Published 1:04 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Jadyn Brown ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Cassopolis defeated Comstock 14-6 at William F. Scott Field in the Southwest 10 Conference opener for both schools.

The victory was the first of the Rangers since Week 7 of the 2021 season, a streak of 13 games.

Cassopolis, which was held to negative yardage in last week’s loss to Brandywine, finished with 221 yards of total offense, including 180 yards on the ground.

Brown, who ran for a 20-yard score, led Cassopolis with 113 yards on eight carries. Brown was 4-of-15 for 41 yards and a 20-yard touchdown toss to Malachi Ward. Kenny May caught the 2-point conversion pass from Brown.

Mason Smego had eight tackles and a sack, while Ward finished with eight tackles, an interception and a blocked extra point attempt.

The Rangers were supposed to travel to Hartford Friday night, but the Huskies decided just before the start of the 2023 season to not play a varsity football schedule.

Cassopolis has replaced Hartford with a home contest against Advanced Technology Academy out of Dearborn. Advanced Technology was 0-2 heading into its Week 3 contest against Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes.