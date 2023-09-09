Niles tops Otsego; Eddies and Bobcats fall Published 10:45 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

NILES — The Niles tennis team improved to 3-0-1 with a 6-2 victory over Otsego in Wolverine Conference action Wednesday.

In other tennis action, Edwardsburg was defeated by visiting Three Rivers 6-2 in a match that had to be completed on Thursday after rain halted play Wednesday afternoon. The Brandywine tennis team was shutout by state powerhouse Kalamazoo Christian 8-0 on Thursday.

Niles Tennis

The Vikings won three out of four flights in both singles and doubles to pick of the victory against the Bulldogs, who drop to 2-4.

Elias Babler, Aiden Krueger and Abner Lozada were straight-set winners in singles competition.

Winning for Niles in doubles were the teams of Wyatt Mitchell and Rylan Custard (No. 2), Seth Smith and Brian Young (No. 3) and Shane Hiles and Ryan Atkins (No. 4).

Smith and Young needed three sets to defeat Jayden Watson and Owen Santman 6-1, 5-7 and 6-4.

Edwardsburg Tennis

The Wildcats swept the singles flights and took three out of four in doubles to earn the victory.

Winning for the Eddies were Brandon Hosang and Cooper Bessinger, who defeated Cade Manfred and Logan Summy 6-4 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, and Brandon Van Overberghe and Ryun Buck, who defeated Derek Patch and Ebin Perkins 6-3 and 6-4 at No. 4 doubles.

Brandywine Tennis

The Comets improved to 8-1-1 with the win over the Bobcats.

Kalamazoo Christian won all seven of the eight flights in straight sets.

The most completive match of the day came at No. 1 singles where Ethan West edged Brandywine’s Bode Bosch 6-7(4), 6-0 and 10-5.