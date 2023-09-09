Edwardsburg begins title defense with 28-0 win over Trojans Published 12:05 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Defending Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg won its 43rd consecutive league contest as it blanked visiting Plainwell 28-0 Friday night.

The victory was the first of the 2023 campaign for the Eddies, as well as the first for new Coach Dan Purlee.

Quarterback Zeke Pegura and running back Carson Cebra both scored a pair of touchdowns for Edwardsburg (1-2) as the Eddies grabbed a 14-0 halftime lead. Pegura scored on runs of 1 and 5-yards. Carter Houseworth connected on both extra point kicks.

The Eddies made it 21-0 in the third quarter on the Cebra’s first touchdown run of the night, which covered 20 yards. He added a 20-yard run to cap the scoring for Edwardsburg.

The Eddies try to make it two straight wins and keep their Wolverine Conference streak going when they travel to Three Rivers, which was defeated by Niles 56-8 Friday night.