Comets wins fifth straight jamboree, Chieftains finish third

Published 6:31 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

By Scott Novak

EAU CLAIRE — There may be no catching the Kalamazoo Christian golf team as it runs away from the rest of the field.

The Comets, who are the defending Lakeshore-KVA champions, won its fifth consecutive league jamboree at they shot 176 on Friday at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course. The jamboree was hosted by Dowagiac.

Kalamazoo Christian shot a 176, led by defending league medalist Jordyn Bonnema, who shot a 1-over part 36. South Haven was second with a score of 200. Dowagiac also had a team total of 200, but finished third based on the fifth-person tiebreaker.

The Chieftains missed out on second place by one stroke.

Dowagiac’s Rebecca Guernsey finished two strokes behind Bonnema for the runner-up spot. The Chieftains’ Carlee Spagnoli just missed cracking the top 10. She shot 49, which was one stroke out of 10th.

Cassopolis finished seventh with a score of 232. Isabel Kennedy shot 55 to lead the Rangers.

Brandywine shot a 302 as it fielded a full squad. Kyia Luster shot 68 to pace the Bobcats.

Berrien Springs did not have enough golfers to post a team score. Brianna Hernandez shot 67 to lead the Shamrocks.

Michigan Lutheran will host the next jamboree, which will be played at Blossom Trails in Benton Harbor on Monday.

More Sports

WATCH: Niles football rolls Three Rivers in home win

Daily Data: Saturday, Sept. 9

Rangers defeat Bangor in conference opener

Brandywine falls to undefeated Saugatuck

Print Article