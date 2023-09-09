Comets wins fifth straight jamboree, Chieftains finish third Published 6:31 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

EAU CLAIRE — There may be no catching the Kalamazoo Christian golf team as it runs away from the rest of the field.

The Comets, who are the defending Lakeshore-KVA champions, won its fifth consecutive league jamboree at they shot 176 on Friday at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course. The jamboree was hosted by Dowagiac.

Kalamazoo Christian shot a 176, led by defending league medalist Jordyn Bonnema, who shot a 1-over part 36. South Haven was second with a score of 200. Dowagiac also had a team total of 200, but finished third based on the fifth-person tiebreaker.

The Chieftains missed out on second place by one stroke.

Dowagiac’s Rebecca Guernsey finished two strokes behind Bonnema for the runner-up spot. The Chieftains’ Carlee Spagnoli just missed cracking the top 10. She shot 49, which was one stroke out of 10th.

Cassopolis finished seventh with a score of 232. Isabel Kennedy shot 55 to lead the Rangers.

Brandywine shot a 302 as it fielded a full squad. Kyia Luster shot 68 to pace the Bobcats.

Berrien Springs did not have enough golfers to post a team score. Brianna Hernandez shot 67 to lead the Shamrocks.

Michigan Lutheran will host the next jamboree, which will be played at Blossom Trails in Benton Harbor on Monday.