Brandywine falls to undefeated Saugatuck Published 2:18 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

NILES — Visiting Saugatuck defeated its second Lakeland Conference team in three weeks to remain undefeated in 2023.

After defeating Buchanan in the season opener, the Trailblazers improved their record to 30-0 with a 21-6 victory over the Bobcats at Selge Field.

Brandywine trailed Saugatuck at the half 14-0, but had an opportunity in the first quarter to get on the scoreboard.

“We went on a 13-play drive at the end of the first quarter, but it stalled after an intentional grounding penalty put us in a second-and-20 in the middle of the field,” Brandywine Coach Justin Kinzie said.

The Trailblazer took advantage of the situation and drove 16 plays to score and increase its advantage to 14 points.

The Bobcats finally got on the board in the third quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Carter Sobecki, who finished the night with 48 yards on 17 carries.

That cut Saugatuck’s lead to 21-7.

“In the second half, Saugatuck started with another 16-play scoring drive,” Kinzie said. “We responded quickly, going 65 yards in seven plays to score, but there just wasn’t enough time left to close a two-score deficit.”

The Bobcats finished the night with 95 yards passing as Kaiden Reith and Kevin Roberts combined to go 6-of-16. Jaremiah Palmer had three receptions for 66 yards. Sobecki caught a pair of passes for 19 yards.

Brandywine had 84 yards rushing.

The Bobcats will host Berrien Springs Friday night in the opening game of their Lakeland Conference schedule. The Shamrocks come into the contest 1-2 after edging Watervliet 14-13. The Panthers defeated Brandywine 19-6 in the season opener.