Quick start leads to win for Buchanan Published 11:41 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

HOLLAND — A quick start helped Buchanan knock off Kent City 23-8 at Hope College Friday night.

The Bucks, who have now won two straight after dropping their season opener to undefeated Saugatuck, scored 14 first-quarter points as touchdown runs of 1- and 2-yards by Jake Franklin and Nick Finn, respectively.

Mason Frontczak connected on both extra point kicks.

The score remained 14-0 until the fourth quarter when Frontczak kicked a 20-yard field goal to extend Buchanan’s lead to 17-0,

Kent City finally got on the board with a 2-yard run to cut the Bucks’ lead to 17-8 after a successful 2-point conversion.

Leland Payne sealed the victory for Buchanan with a 75-yard touchdown on the ensuing kickoff. The extra point kick failed.

Buchanan (2-1) had 262 yards of total offense compared to 142 yards by Kent City. The bullk of that yardage — 200 yards — came on the ground as Finn ran for 138 yards on 27 carries. Payne added 53 yards. Franklin was 5-of-12 for 62 yards passing.

All of Kent City’s yardage came on the ground.

Dean Roberts and Drew Andersen both finished with six tackles, while R Hickok led Buchanan with seven stops. Matt Trigg had five tackles.

The Bucks remain on the road as they open up Lakeland Conference play at Berrien Springs, which edged Watervliet 14-13 Friday night.