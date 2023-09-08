Niles rebounds for 3-0 win over Cassopolis Published 12:11 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

NILES — The Niles soccer team rebounded from its first loss of the 2023 season, but took a half to shake off the effects.

Visiting Cassopolis played the Vikings to a scoreless tie after 40 minutes, but the Vikings refocused a halftime and scored three times in the second half for a 3-0 non-conference victory over the Rangers Thursday night.

Owen Podlin got the match-winner as he scored five minutes into the second half off a pass from Peyton Burger. Podlin would also pick up an assist on Niles’ third goal, which was scored by Levi Haboush with minutes remaining in the match.

In between, Bradyn Maples’ shot with eight minutes remaining deflected off a Cassopolis defender and into the net for a Ranger own-goal.

Niles (8-1) outshot the Rangers 19-4, Max Clark had four saves for the Vikings.

“We are struggling to put a whole game together lately,” said Niles Coach Scott Riggenback. “We played a solid 20 minutes out of 80 tonight. Our defense held strong and limited Cass’ opportunities, but we need to work on finishing our chances.”