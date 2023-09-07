Second annual Cars and Coffee car show returns to Cassopolis Sept. 16 Published 3:30 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Cars of all makes and models will descend upon downtown Cassopolis next week.

Savage Bean Coffeehouse and Theatre’s second annual Cars and Coffee car show will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 downtown. Interested parties can register their vehicles online at savagebeancoffeeco.com. Participating vehicles are eligible for the event’s car competition. An awards ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. Giveaways will also take place throughout the car show.

The event will feature live music, vendors, food trucks and coffee. Portage, Michigan-based Left Brain Hot Glass will be on hand to teach guests how to blow glass. More than 100 vehicles are expected to attend the event, according to Savage Bean co-owner Kim Savage. Cars and Coffee was founded last year as a way for car-loving community members to meet and socialize.

“It’s just really to bring more people into the downtown and make them aware of what we have to offer,” Savage said.

Savage Bean worked with the Village of Cassopolis to create a parking map so people can park and walk to the car show. Savage said last year’s inaugural event exceeded expectations and that she looks forward to seeing downtown Cassopolis buzzing.

“We had such a good turnout last year,” she said. “We had 40 cars registered but 80 showed up, so now we have 100 registered and we still don’t know how many people will show up. It’s going to be a good time.”