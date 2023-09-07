Niles woman celebrates 75 years with Eastern Star Published 1:30 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — A Niles resident was recognized for her decades of membership and dedication to an international organization.

The Warsaw Chapter No. 88 of the Order of the Eastern Star presented Norma Anglin, 93, with a 75-year pin Wednesday at West Woods of Niles, 1211 Stateline Rd., Niles. Anglin’s daughters, Denise Bronsing and Diane Gescheilde, were in attendance as well as her granddaughter, Lisa Gescheidle. A celebratory cake and ice cream were enjoyed by those in attendance.

“I didn’t realize it had been 75 years,” Anglin said.

The Order of the Eastern Star is a Masonic-related fraternal organization of both women and men and is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong.

Anglin joined the Eastern Star in 1948, at the age of 18. Originally a member of the South Bend Chapter, she later moved to Warsaw. Prior to joining the Eastern Star, Anglin was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, a Masonic youth service organization that teaches leadership training through community service. Her father was a member of the Shriners and her mother a member of the Eastern Star.

“I’m just happy she got this award and can appreciate the value of what she accomplished,” Bronsing said. “It’s amazing.”