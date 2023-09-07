Indiana resident injured in Dailey Road accident Published 8:15 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway sent an Elkhart, Indiana man to the hospital Wednesday night.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the LaGrange Township accident at approximately 7:38 p.m.

Investigation showed that Cyrus Wilkes, 21, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was traveling southbound on Dailey Road. While approaching the intersection of Dailey and Pokagon Highway, Wilkes failed to yield to another vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Pokagon Highway. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was Zachary Moore, 32, of Elkhart. Wilkes was transported by SMCAS to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital of Dowagiac for injuries sustained in the crash.

Seatbelts were worn and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting to this incident was Central Cass Fire and SMCAS Ambulance.