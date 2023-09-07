Bucks, Bobcats play to 1-1 draw; Dowagiac gets first win Published 5:05 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan and Brandywine played to a 1-1 tie in Lakeland Conference action Wednesday night.

The Bucks, who defeated Dowagiac in its conference opener last week, got a goal from Britain Philip. The assist went to Easton May.

The Bobcats’ goal came off the foot of Robby Dillard.

Buchanan’s Mason Frontczak had 15 saves for the Bucks.

“Both teams were evenly matched,” said Buchanan Coach Russell Philip.

Dowagiac 8, Berrien Springs 1

Two important things happened to the Dowagiac soccer team Wednesday night.

The defending Lakeland Conference champions evened their league record at 1-1. As important, was that the Chieftains picked up their first victory of the 2023 season.

Dowagiac defeated visiting Berrien Springs 8-1 as Andres Hernandez scored four goals for the Chieftains.

“We played our game today for a complete 80 minutes,” said Dowagiac Coach Joey Pasternak. “We moved the ball well the defense got involved in the attack and it really showed the difference. We didn’t sit back we brought the pressure from defense and offensively we attacked with a purpose and with a goal in mind. We didn’t beat ourselves like some of the last games we just went out and played instead of worrying about what might happen.”

Besides Hernandez’s goals, the Chieftains also got three goals from Jaylin Medrando and a goal from Andres Brito.

Dowagiac (1-4, 1-1 Lakeland) outshot the Shamrocks 14-2. Tyler Hannapel stopped both shots from Berrien Springs.

The Chieftains return to the pitch Saturday as they head to South Haven for the Shoreline Shootout.

Three Rivers 2, Niles 1

For the first time this season, the Niles soccer team tasted defeat as host Three Rivers scored with a little over five minutes remaining in its Wolverine Conference match to edge the Vikings 2-1.

“Three Rivers wanted that game more than we did,” said Niles Coach Scott Riggenbach. “We talked about it before the game. They were looking for revenge from us beating them earlier in the season. We have a lot of tough matches left, so hopefully this was the wakeup call we needed to motivate us to get better.”

The Wildcats got on the board first in the opening 40 minutes on a breakaway, but Niles responded with the tying goal with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Levi Haboush chipped it over the keeper to tie the score at 1-1.

The Vikings (7-1, 1-1 Wolverine) outshot Three River 9-5. Max Clark had three saves for Niles.