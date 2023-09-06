LMC to host more than 60 colleges, universities at College Night Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Representatives from more than 60 colleges and universities are scheduled to participate in Lake Michigan College’s annual College Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in Grand Upton Hall at LMC’s Mendel Center on the Benton Harbor Campus.

High school students and their parents, transfer students, and adult students are all invited to attend this free event.

“We know that researching prospective colleges and universities can be time-consuming,” LMC’s Director, Admissions and Recruitment Eric Wignall said. “Sometimes it is difficult to get a feel for a school from visiting their website. We plan to have over 60 representatives from colleges, universities, trade schools, and the military who will be on hand to answer questions students and parents may have.”

Among the schools scheduled to attend are Adrian College, Albion, Alma, Andrews University, Aquinas, Baker, Bethel, Butler, Calvin, Central Michigan, College for Creative Studies, Concordia-Ann Arbor, Douglas J Aveda Institute, Eastern Michigan, Ferris State, Grand Canyon, Grand Valley State, Indiana Tech, Indiana-South Bend, Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo Valley, Kendall College of Art and Design, Kuyper, Lake Superior State, Lawrence Tech, Manchester, Michigan-Ann Arbor, Michigan State, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Northwood, Oakland, Olivet, Saginaw Valley State, Siena Heights, Southwestern Michigan, St. Mary’s, Trine, Saint Francis, Valparaiso, Wayne State, Western Governors, Western Michigan, and WyoTech.

Representatives from the U.S. Army National Guard and resource organizations like MI Student Aid and Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren will also be available.

“We want students to explore educational and skilled trade options that lead to great careers,” Wignall said. “Whether you are a current college student looking to transfer to a four-year university or a high school student starting to gather information, this event is designed to help you find the answers to questions about college programs, certificates, and other options.”

To sign up or for a complete list of attending schools, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/collegenight. For questions or more information, call 269-927-8626 or email admissions@lakemichigancollege.edu.