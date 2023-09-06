Buchanan improves to 8-0 with sweep of Titans Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

ST. JOSEPH — The beat goes on for the Buchanan volleyball team.

The Bucks remained undefeated (8-0) with a sweep of host Michigan Lutheran in a non-conference match Tuesday night. Buchanan defeated the Titans 25-22, 25-17 and 25-21.

Alyssa Carson led the Bucks with 21 kills and a block. She also had nine digs. Chloe Aalfs and Izzy Tibbles both finished with five kills. Tibbles also had a block.

Laney Kehoe topped Buchanan with 11 digs and four aces. Riley Capron added seven digs and Sophia Bachman 32 assists.

The Bucks are back on the court Monday when they host Lakeshore for a non-conference match.