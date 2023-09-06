Bobcats salvage 4-4 draw with host Three Rivers Published 7:48 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

1 of 2

THREE RIVERS — Brandywine tennis Coach David Sidenbender expects his group of seniors to provide a majority of the leadership for the Bobcats this fall.

But Sidenbender is more than tickled any time he can get a big contribution from the younger half of his lineup.

With victories from seniors Bode Bosch at No. 1 singles and Xander Curtis (No. 2) and Triston Peterson (No. 3), along with a win from the Bobcats’ No. 1 doubles unit of sophomore Ryder Richard and senior Ethan Adamczyk, Brandywine was able to salvage a 4-4 tie in a non-league match Tuesday at Three Rivers.

Bosch defeated Jack Miller from Three Rivers 6-4, 6-2. Curtis earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Three Rivers’ Jay Nowak. Peterson pulled out a 6-3, 6-4 win over Cameron Mccolley from Three Rivers.

“Our most experience is in those top three singles flights,” Sidenbender said. “They gave us a chance to win today and they led like we expect seniors to lead.”

One of the toughest and most tense matches on a very hot day for tennis came at No. 4 singles where Brandywine junior Ireland Prenkert fell in three sets to Three Rivers’ Brayden Williams 7-6 (7-1), 2-6, 6-7 (4-7).

“Ireland did a great job and so did her opponent,” Sidenbender said. “She gutted out a hot day and this will be a good learning experience for her. It’s her first time in the lineup after playing some junior varsity matches for us last season. She’s very athletic and once she finetunes some things she will able to pull out those kind of matches.”

Richard and Adamczyk combined to knock off Theo Hermann and Justin McDonald from Three Rivers 7-5, 6-2.

At No. 2 doubles, sophomores Blake Magyar and Kyler Marshall from Brandywine lost to Three Rivers’ duo of Parker Bingaman and Alex Nowak 6-4, 2-6, 2-6.

Brandywine’s No. 3 freshman doubles tandem of Maddox Carpenter and Jordan Bryant fell to Nick Karabestos and Alex Karabestos 3-6, 3-6.

“We are very young at the bottom doubles flights,” Sidenbender said. “I was pleased for our No. 3 doubles unit. Maddox and Jordan have had a rough start to their season because of the tough schedule we play. Overall, I thought we played very well today. The difference in the match was just that we simply weren’t able to finish off those three-set matches.”

Brandywine forfeited at the No. 4 doubles flight to Three Rivers’ Ebin Perkins and Bibhab Sama 0-6, 0-6.

“In spite of 90-plus temperatures both teams gutted it out,” said Three Rivers Coach Mike Kupiec. “I felt Brandywine came prepared to play a little bit better than we did.”