BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Brown Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Justa Scott and Thomas Brown are the parents of a daughter, Jianna Brown, born at 7:12 a.m. Sept. 3, 2023, at Corewell Health South in Niles.

Brown weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Justin and Ylonda Scott, of Niles. Paternal grandparents are Heather Harman and Derrell Brown, of South Bend.

Maternal great-grandparents are Anthony Pennington, of Niles and Rechella Wesson, of South Bend. Paternal great-grandparents are Nedra Harman and Christy Cutler, of South Bend.

She has one sister, Jazlynne Brown, 1.5.