PHOTO STORY: Pokagon Band hosts annual Kee-Boon-Mein-Kaa Pow Wow Published 11:00 am Monday, September 4, 2023

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians hosted its annual Kee-Boon-Mein-Kaa Pow Wow Saturday and Sunday at the Pokagon Band’s Rodger Lake campus, 58620 Sink Road.

The pow wow is an annual celebration of traditional singing, dancing and culture for the Pokagon Band. The event attracts native singers, drummers and dancers from all over the country to compete for prize money in several categories. More than 60 vendors from around the country were on hand selling native artwork, jewelry and food.