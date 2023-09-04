Dowagiac Equestrian team second after first round of districts Published 10:36 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Dowagiac Equestrian Senior and Junior Division riders competed in the first Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association district meet of the season at the Berrien County Fairgrounds Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.

Dowagiac is currently second in the C Division behind River Valley, which scored 150 points. Dowagiac finished the two-day competition with 130 points. St. Joseph finished third (75) and Watervliet fourth (74).

Edwardsburg is the only A Division school. It scored 377 points during the competition.

In the B Division, Lakeshore is currently first with 238 points and Buchanan second with 188 points.

Brandywine leads the D Division with 99 points. Berrien Springs is second with 91 points.

Dowagiac’s Cassidy Green, Olivia Weber and Grace McCarthy finished first, second and fourth in their pole classes. They competed in Huntseat, Western and Gymkhana classes. Green and Weber and both juniors, while McCarthy is a sophomore.

Grace Toy, a freshman, competed in Saddleseat, Western and Gymkhana classes.

There are two more district meets — both at the Berrien Country Fairgrounds — Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. The top two finishers in each division advance to the regional to be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.