SMC men fifth, women seventh at Comet Invitational Published 1:32 pm Sunday, September 3, 2023

CHARLOTTE — The Southwestern Michigan College men’s cross country team finished fifth and the women’s team sixth at the Comet Invitational hosted by Olivet College Friday night.

Lansing Community College won the men’s race with 20 points, while Hope College was second with 78 and Adrian College third with 109. The Roadrunners finished with 140 points.

Michael Dennis, of Lansing Community College was the overall winner with a time of 15:28.

Southwestern Michigan College was led by Isaiah Beiter (Lawrence) who placed 16th overall with a time of 16:28. Ethan Glick (Constantine) finished 27th with a time of 16:53.

Hope College won the women’s division with 35 points. St. Mary’s College (Ind.) was second with 79 and Albion College third with 101. The Roadrunners finished with 163 points and Lake Michigan College ninth with 224 points.

The Red Hawks’ Olivia Ippel was the overall winner with a time of 18:52.

Southwestern Michigan was led by Riley Sinkler (Lawrence) who finished 30th with a time of 21:13. Niles’ Kierstyn Thompson fnished 40th with a time of 21:42.

For more results, click here.

The Roadrunners will now have some time off to train before competing in the Grand Rapids Community College Raider Invitational on Sept. 15. Lake Michigan College will also be competing in the meet.