Muskegon Community College edged LMC 3-2

Published 12:05 pm Sunday, September 3, 2023

By Staff Report

MUSKEGON — Host Muskegon Community College erased a 2-0 Lake Michigan College lead by scoring the final three goals of the first half in its 3-2 Michigan Community College Athletic Association victory Friday.

The Red Hawks led 2-0 on goals by Eleah Hedstrom. Taylor Macias assisted on the first goal.

The Jayhawks (1-3) responded with goals by Marissa Strandberg, Lainey Canan and McKenna Gentry. Canan also had an assist.

Muskegon outshot Lake Michigan 15-6.

Brooke McDonald had 12 saves for the Red Hawks, who fall to 1-3-1.

