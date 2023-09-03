Elkhart man goes to hospital after striking pickup in Porter Township

Published 4:01 pm Sunday, September 3, 2023

By Staff Report

JONES — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated a personal injury accident at the intersection of M-40 and Withers Street Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Porter Township crash at approximately 3:56 p.m.

Investigation shows that a Mini Cooper driven by a Luis Chagoya, 32, of Elkhart, Indiana, was heading southbound on M-40 and was attempting to pass a Chevy pickup driven by Orlando Lopez, 58, of Constantine. Chagoya’s vehicle struck Lopez’s pickup truck, which caused Chagoya to lose control of his vehicle. Chagoya’s vehicle crossed over the oncoming lane and ran off the roadway into the embankment.

Chagoya recieved treatment at Lakeland Niles Hospital for injuries related to the crash.

Alcohol is a factor in this crash. Seatbelts were worn.

Newberg Fire and Ambulance assisted the Sheriff’s Office with this crash. The incident remains under investigation.

More News

Illinois 3-year-old drowns in Indian Lake

Dowagiac man gets jail time for firing gun in road rage incident

Ferry Street Resource Center returns to neighborhood

Murphy sees hard work pay off with Titans roster spot

Print Article