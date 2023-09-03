Elkhart man goes to hospital after striking pickup in Porter Township Published 4:01 pm Sunday, September 3, 2023

JONES — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated a personal injury accident at the intersection of M-40 and Withers Street Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Porter Township crash at approximately 3:56 p.m.

Investigation shows that a Mini Cooper driven by a Luis Chagoya, 32, of Elkhart, Indiana, was heading southbound on M-40 and was attempting to pass a Chevy pickup driven by Orlando Lopez, 58, of Constantine. Chagoya’s vehicle struck Lopez’s pickup truck, which caused Chagoya to lose control of his vehicle. Chagoya’s vehicle crossed over the oncoming lane and ran off the roadway into the embankment.

Chagoya recieved treatment at Lakeland Niles Hospital for injuries related to the crash.

Alcohol is a factor in this crash. Seatbelts were worn.

Newberg Fire and Ambulance assisted the Sheriff’s Office with this crash. The incident remains under investigation.