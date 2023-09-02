Illinois 3-year-old drowns in Indian Lake Published 11:42 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

SISTER LAKES — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that it responded to a fatal drowning on Indian Lake in Silver Creek Township Friday afternoon.

Deputies say that three-year-old Elijah Rosegren of Hinsdale, Illinois, drowned while staying at his family’s lake house on Indian Lake. A relative had pulled him from the water and attempted CPR.

First responders attempted to revive him unsuccessfully. Rosegren went to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac where medical staff pronounced him deceased.

Deputies do not suspect that foul play was involved.

SMACAS Ambulance, Indian Lake Fire Department, Pokagon Band Tribal Police and the Michigan State Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office with this incident, which remains under investigation.