Edwardsburg falls to Chelsea 27-14 Published 9:08 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

CHELSEA — A power outage may have delayed the start of the Edwardsburg at Chelsea football game Friday night, but there was plenty of juice once the contest got under way.

A pair of 84-yard touchdowns — one for each team — a 98-yard run by Edwardsburg and three more plays that covered 16 or more yards in the Bulldogs’ 27-14 victory over the Eddies.

The loss dropped Edwardsburg to 0-2 for the first time since 2009 when the Eddies started the season 0-3. It was the first win in school history for Chelsea, which was 0-3 against Edwardsburg entering the contest.

Chelsea (1-1) scored the first 13 points of the game on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Luke Anstead to Tyson Hill and an 84-yard scoring strike from Anstead to Max Herter.

Just when it looked like Edwardsburg was in trouble, Grady Ostrander broke off a 57-yard run to set up the Eddies’ first touchdown, a 16-yard pass from Zeke Pegura to Grant Griffin just before halftime.

With their lead cut in half, the Bulldogs scored the only points of the third quarter on a 20-yard pass from Anstead to Sam Dawes to extend the Chelsea lead to 20-7.

Edwardsburg responded again with a big play as it opened the fourth quarter with Keegan Parsons rumbling 98 yards to the end zone to make it a 20-14 contest.

That would be as close as the Eddies would get as Hill scored the night’s shortest — a 1-yard run — that capped the scoring.