Sanitary sewer overflow reported in Dowagiac Published 4:05 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A sanitary sewer overflow occurred from 6:42 to 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 in Dowagiac.

A SSO discharge report from the City of Dowagiac’s Department of Public Service indicated that approximately 8,800 gallons of raw sewage discharged at the 50600 block of Garret Road near M-152.

According to the report, the raw sewage discharge was caused by a broken joint on the discharge line from a bypass pump. The repairs to this lift station are ongoing, temporary repairs have been made until final repairs could be made. Standing sewage was cleaned using a Vactor truck and lime was spread over the discharge area.

Only land was impacted by the discharge.